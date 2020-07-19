A common method of defense against a suit contract is to try to shorten declarer's trumps by forcing him to ruff. This is most likely to be effective when declarer and dummy together have only eight (or fewer) trumps.
Here is a typical case. South ruffed the second round of hearts, led a low spade to the king and finessed the jack on the return, losing to West's queen. West led another heart, and declarer ruffed again. He was now down to the lone ace of spades in his hand, having led trumps twice and ruffed twice.
After drawing West's last trump, declarer crossed to the club ace, led the ten of diamonds and finessed. West won with the king and cashed two hearts to defeat the contract two tricks. The repeated heart leads had exhausted South's trumps and brought about his downfall.
But analysis shows that South did not handle the situation in the best manner. He could have made his game by exercising better trump control. After ruffing the heart at trick two, he should have played a club to the ace and finessed the ten of diamonds before tackling the trump suit.
If the finesse wins, the contract is virtually assured. If the finesse loses, South is in a much better position to deal with the heart return. He ruffs and still has the A-J-6 of spades as well as the established diamonds.
A low trump to the king is followed by a trump to the ace, deliberately rejecting the finesse. When West follows suit, the contract becomes a certainty, even though the trump queen is still outstanding. Declarer simply runs his tricks in the side suits, losing only a trump whenever West (or East, if he has the queen) elects to ruff.
In effect, South plays for a normal 3-2 trump division instead of yielding to the temptation of winning a trump finesse. Percentagewise, this offers him the best chance of success.
