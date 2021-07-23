1. Two spades. You should enthusiastically welcome East's spade overcall and take advantage of it by cuebidding the suit. This tells partner that game is certain, probably in hearts, and that a potential for slam exists. An alternative action, if you play "splinter bids," would be to bid three spades, indicating four-card support for hearts, a singleton or void in spades, and enough strength for game opposite a simple one-heart response. Partner might have any of the following hands for his one-heart bid:

Insert graphic a

With the first, a small slam is virtually certain; with the second, a grand slam is probable; and with the third, partner will have his hands full just making game.

2. Four hearts. Under the circumstances, it is best to raise to game in hearts with only two baby trumps. You have a sound opening bid facing partner's opening bid, which means there's a game somewhere. With partner unable to support clubs or spades, and apparently unwilling to play notrump, there is no real choice but to undertake the game in hearts. Partner should have seven hearts or six very good ones when he bids the suit three times. He might have any one of these hands:

Insert graphic b