There are many simple-looking hands where it is very easy for declarer to go astray. Such hands appear with no advance notice, and before declarer realizes what has happened, he finds he has painted himself into a corner.

For example, consider this seemingly innocent-looking deal where West leads a spade against three notrump. Let's say South wins with the queen and plays a low club to the jack, on which West shows out. East takes the jack with the ace and returns a spade. Eventually, South goes down one, losing two spades, two diamonds and a club — even though he shifts his attack to diamonds at trick four.

Declarer also goes down if he leads a diamond at trick two, assuming best defense by East-West. In that case, South loses two hearts, two diamonds and a club.

The winning line of play — guaranteed to succeed regardless of how the missing cards are divided — is to lead the queen of clubs, not the five, at trick two! In the actual case, if East takes the ace, declarer wins any return and allows East to win the next round of clubs with the eight. This assures scoring four club tricks, three spades, and two hearts.