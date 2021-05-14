1. Pass. Without a doubt, you have a very good hand, but partner already knows approximately what you hold from the combination of your opening diamond bid, your jump-shift in spades (indicating at least 19 points) and your delayed heart raise.

If he was interested in slam, he would have bid more strongly. Since you have no values beyond those already expressed, it's best to pass. Partner may have something like

Insert graphic a

in which case even four spades is in some jeopardy.

2. Four notrump. Partner's raise to four hearts indicates that he wants to be in game even if you have a minimum opening bid. Since you are well beyond a minimum, however, an attempt to get slam is fully justified. If partner shows only one ace in answer to your Blackwood inquiry, you should still bid six hearts. The ace you're missing will most likely be the only loser.

3. Four clubs. This is a slam try showing the club ace and implying an excellent heart fit. Partner may have something like

Insert graphic b

and you'd certainly want to be in six hearts in that case.