1. Double. Since two diamonds is a preemptive bid that shows roughly six to 11 high-card points, and your right-hand opponent does not seem interested in any more than a partscore, you should double for takeout. Of course, there's some risk attached to this, but even so, it is much better to compete than to pass.

You can't timidly allow the opponents to play the hand at two diamonds when there's an excellent chance that your side can make a partscore or even a game. Such a loss cannot reasonably be justified by an excessive concern for safety.

An additional possibility is that partner is well-heeled in diamonds and can convert your intended takeout double into a profitable penalty double by passing.

2. Three hearts. True, you have only 14 high-card points, but with your excellent trump support and attractive distribution — the singleton diamond is worth three extra points — you have the equivalent of 17 or 18 points. If one of your low hearts were a low diamond, you'd simply raise to two hearts.

Your partner might pass three hearts, which is merely invitational, but you shouldn't be concerned about that possibility. If he passes — indicating a very poor hand — he may have trouble making even nine tricks.