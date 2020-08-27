× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It is said that a squeeze is a difficult play to execute. There is some measure of truth to this, but usually, when there's a squeeze in the offing, all declarer has to do is to cash his tricks in the right order and let nature do the rest.

Consider this deal where West leads the ten of clubs, which holds, and continues the suit, East collecting two more clubs. East then shifts to the king of diamonds, taken by the ace, and South now has the classic position for a squeeze: all the remaining tricks but one, two-way communication with the dummy and the very likely possibility that East will have to guard two suits (hearts and diamonds).

To capitalize on this state of affairs, South cashes five rounds of trump to bring about this position:

Insert graphic

When declarer now leads his last trump, discarding a diamond from dummy, East is squeezed. Whatever he discards, South makes the rest of the tricks. Note that declarer does nothing fancy — all he does is play all of his trumps.

But note also that East can foil the squeeze by returning the queen of hearts rather than the king of diamonds at trick four. This severs declarer's link with dummy, and he must go down one.

When there is no transportation from one hand to the other, there can be no squeeze.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0