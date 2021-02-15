It is unlikely that the bidding shown would ever be approved by the FBI (Faultless Bidding Institute). But believe it or not, that's exactly how it went when the hand was played!

The deal was reported by a Texan named Travis White in a book he wrote back in 1934 called "Odd Tricks" (republished in 1978). It featured a collection of interesting hands, and White chose this particular illustration for his closing chapter -- partly because he was a participant in the deal (he was East), and partly because he was the victim of one of the oddest occurrences ever recorded in a rubber-bridge game.

Apparently, South was so excited by his gorgeous club suit that instead of opening with four clubs, which he intended to do, he inadvertently bid four diamonds.

It is hard to blame North for raising to five diamonds -- he was only doing what came naturally. South now tried to correct his miscue by running to six clubs, but the intended meaning of this bid sailed right over North's head. Instead, he retreated to six diamonds, as probably most other Norths would have done.

This contract still didn't appeal to South, who tried seven clubs, hoping his partner would finally catch on. However, North blithely bid seven diamonds, which became the final contract.