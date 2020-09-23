You don't have to be a great mathematician to solve most of the basic play problems that arise in bridge. The ability to count to 13 covers a large percentage of the arithmetical problems that may crop up, and most of the others can usually be resolved by logic and prior experience.

Consider this deal where West leads a club against your six-diamond contract, and you win with dummy's ace. You cash the A-K of trump and must then try to avoid the loss of both a spade and a heart.

One possibility is to play the A-K and another spade, hoping the opposing spades are divided 3-3. If they are, your fourth spade would become a trick on which you could discard a heart from dummy.

However, the probability of finding the spades 3-3 is only about 36%, so this method of play is not particularly attractive. But a somewhat different line of play makes you a decided favorite. After drawing trump, you should lead a low spade toward dummy and finesse the nine.

Let's say East wins the nine with the jack or queen. You ruff the probable club return and lead another low spade, this time finessing the ten. If the ten wins, as it does in the actual deal, the rest of the tricks are yours.

The probability of finding West with either the queen or jack of spades, or both of them, is about 75% -- approximately 3-1 in your favor. But even if the 36% and 75% figures are not familiar to you, experience and common sense should tell you that the second line of play is far more promising than the first.

