Opening lead -- jack of spades.

There are plays in bridge that many players have never heard of, much less seen. And while it is true that most of them have very little practical value, they are nevertheless fascinating to both the connoisseur and the everyday player.

A prime example is the play known as the steppingstone squeeze, illustrated by this deal from a rubber-bridge game.

South wound up in three diamonds doubled, and West led the jack of spades. East took dummy's queen with the ace and cashed the A-K of hearts before returning a spade to dummy's king. Declarer then played five rounds of trump, producing this position:

Declarer now cashed his last trump, discarding the ten of clubs from dummy, and poor East was in trouble. He could not afford to discard a spade because South would then be able to overtake the eight of spades with the nine and cash dummy's four. So East discarded the jack of clubs instead.

South thereupon cashed the eight of spades and exited with a club to dummy's king. East won with the ace and was forced to return a spade, providing a steppingstone to dummy's nine of spades. So South made three diamonds doubled.

It is true that an opening club lead by West would have defeated the contract, but then there would have been no steppingstone squeeze to talk about.

