Assume you're East defending against four spades after the auction shown. Your partner leads the king of clubs, and, when dummy comes down, it seems that your chances of beating the contract are very slim. South is sure to have the A-K of spades and ace of hearts for his opening bid, so it appears likely that his only losers will be a trump trick and two clubs.

Nevertheless, you have a good chance to defeat the contract if you make a very unusual play at trick one. On your partner's king of clubs, you play the jack, and when he continues with the ace, you play the deuce!

Your trusting partner naturally thinks you started with the doubleton J-2 of clubs -- which is exactly what you want him to think. He therefore plays the ten of clubs next, expecting dummy to ruff and hoping you will be able to overruff.

This is where declarer, who also saw you play the J-2 of clubs, could easily go wrong. To prevent an overruff of the four by the seven, eight or nine, he might decide to ruff with dummy's ten. If he does, he will eventually regret it. Your Q-9-8-7, which guaranteed you only one trump trick when dummy first appeared, are now worth two tricks, regardless of how South continues.

Of course, declarer might not fall for your ruse and might ruff the third club with the four. Even if he does, it will not have cost you anything to have tried to fool him. Any play a defender makes that increases the chance of misleading declarer is a step in the right direction, and the more steps of this kind you take, the more often declarer will go wrong.

