This deal occurred many years ago in the Masters Pairs championship in England. The bidding shown took place when Nico Gardener and Albert Rose, well-known international stars, held the North-South cards.

East opened one spade on a hand with which most players, using standard methods of bidding, would pass as dealer. However, East-West were playing Acol, which emphasizes good distribution, so East felt obliged to open the bidding.

Rose made a normal overcall of two diamonds, and West entered the fray with two hearts. North's correct action at this point is debatable — there are possibly half a dozen different bids he could reasonably make.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

But Gardener felt that he was not yet in good position to judge how high to go in diamonds, so he elected to pass! This unusual maneuver worked out extremely well when Gardener eventually inched his way into six diamonds, which West doubled and Rose made with an overtrick.

West might possibly have bid six hearts (down one) instead of doubling, even though there was no way he could expect that his partner would not take a trick after having opened the bidding.