Some players develop a reputation for always choosing the most straightforward line of play, while others become known for adopting the most imaginative approach, regardless of the circumstances.

Of course, neither of these types is likely to experience great success over the long haul since the play of every hand should be considered with a completely open mind. The proper line of play should be selected by taking all factors into account in order to determine which approach offers the greatest chance of success.

Take this case where South started with four apparent losers in four spades. Since two clubs had to be lost, declarer needed to find a way to avoid losing two diamond tricks.

The most obvious possibility was to lead a diamond to the jack at some point, hoping West had started with the K-Q. But before committing himself in the diamond suit, declarer decided to find out as much as he could about the opposing hands.

So, after taking the heart lead with the ace, he drew trump and cashed the Q-K of hearts before leading a club to the nine. West won with the king and returned a club to East's queen, and South ruffed the ace-of-clubs continuation as West discarded a diamond.