Occasionally, declarer finds himself in a paradoxical position where even if he misguesses how to play a key suit, he's still sure to survive.

This rather unusual situation arose in today's deal, where South was in three notrump and West led the king of spades after having overcalled in spades. Declarer held up his ace until the third round and then played a club to the king.

South was gratified to see East win this trick, but East's neutral club return, giving nothing away, left declarer with just eight tricks and the question of how best to try for a ninth.

Two possibilities were obvious: He could cash the A-K-Q of hearts, hoping to fell the jack, and, failing that, he could fall back on a diamond finesse. As the cards lie, neither of these approaches would have been successful.

But South saw another possibility -- one that would virtually assure the contract regardless of who had the jack of hearts or the king of diamonds.

Accordingly, after taking East's club return, he cashed two more clubs, then played the A-K and another heart. After West followed low, South finessed dummy's ten to score his ninth trick.