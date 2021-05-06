The American Contract Bridge League, which conducts all national, international, and regional championships in North America, had about 6,000 members in the 1930s. By 1945, the membership had expanded to 18,000; in 1950, to 22,000; in 1955, to 56,000; in 1960, to 94,000; in 1985, to an astounding 185,000; and today nearly 200,000!

In fact, duplicate bridge is now so popular that, at an ACBL tournament conducted in Texas a couple of years ago, a horse showed up to play!

After paying his entry fee, the horse sat down at his assigned table, and, on the very first deal, found himself with the South hand. Naturally, he opened two spades (the horse was playing strong two-bids). After his partner raised him to three spades, the horse bid four clubs. When his partner then cuebid the ace of diamonds, the horse bid seven spades.

Ordinarily, the grand slam would have been made quite easily, but it turned out that the clubs were divided 5-0. South won the heart lead with the ace, played five rounds of trump, cashed the king of hearts and led a club to the queen, on which West showed out.

The horse shook his head sadly, cashed the ace of diamonds and A-K-J of clubs, and lost a club trick at the end to East, going down one in his maiden effort.