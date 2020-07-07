× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

One outstanding characteristic of the successful declarer is the willingness to give away a little in order to assure gaining a lot. A typical example of this principle is provided by today's deal.

It is probably true, without bothering to conduct a Gallup Poll, that most declarers would not make three notrump on this hand. The queen-of-hearts lead would most likely be allowed to hold, and two more rounds of hearts would force South to take the ace.

At this point, most declarers would then lose the contract by cashing the ace of diamonds. Once they did this, there would be no way to recover. South could score eight tricks by taking a club finesse, but that is the best he can do.

Blithely plunking down the ace of diamonds at trick four is clearly wrong, since it does not allow for the possibility that the missing diamonds may be divided 4-0. But if declarer makes due allowance for this possibility, which is the only threat to the contract, it is not hard to find a way to guard against it.

After winning the third heart, declarer should simply lead a low diamond from his hand, deliberately conceding a trick he ordinarily would not expect to lose. West wins and cashes his fourth heart, but that's the end of the line for the defense.

The argument that there is no good reason to expect one opponent to hold all the missing diamonds is certainly valid, but carries very little weight. The goal in this deal is to make three notrump, and in doing so, score 600 points. Conceding a 30-point trick guarantees this result, and is therefore the right play.

