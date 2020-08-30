× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The United States won the 1996 World Olympiad Women's Teams, defeating China in the 96-deal final. The final margin over the Chinese, who over the past three decades have become a world bridge power, was 70 International Match Points.

In the final, the Chinese women got off to a fast start, leading by 20 IMPs after the first 32 deals. But the Americans gained 66 IMPs in the next 16 deals and never trailed again.

Today's hand is the one that thrust the U.S into the lead for good. When Jill Blanchard and Irina Levitina held the North-South cards, they reached six clubs as shown. Blanchard's double of two spades was of the "negative" variety, and Levitina cuebid four spades over East's three-spade nuisance bid to indicate a powerful hand. Blanchard felt a five-club bid would not do justice to her excellent support for that suit, so she leaped to slam.

West led a low spade, and East withheld the king as South won with the ace. Declarer drew three rounds of trump, ending in dummy, and ruffed a spade in her hand, felling the king. This allowed Levitina to discard one of her heart losers on the spade queen, so the slam came rolling home.

At the other table, the Chinese South, Zhang Yalan, also opened one club, but her bid was strong, artificial and forcing, saying nothing about clubs. Juanita Chambers bid three spades, and North, Gu Ling, bid three notrump, ending the auction without the Chinese locating their excellent club fit. North made 11 tricks, but the Americans gained 12 IMPs.

