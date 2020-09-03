× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the past three decades, a great effort has been made in North America and Europe to stimulate more interest in bridge among younger players.

One of the incentives for the juniors, who can be no older than 25, is the possibility of representing their own country at the annual World Junior Bridge Team Championship, which attracts dozens of teams from all over the globe. Representatives to these contests are determined in qualifying events held at national or zonal competitions each year.

The standard of play at these competitions is extremely high, as witnessed in today's deal, which won the prize for the best played hand at the 1998 European championship. The declarer was Igo Grzejdziak of Poland, who seemed certain to lose four tricks at four hearts but found a way to lure the opposition into letting him get home safely.

West led the eight of spades (third-best), and Grzejdziak could see that if he proceeded normally, he would surely lose a spade, a diamond and two club tricks. So, after playing low from dummy on the eight (on which East also played low), declarer allowed the eight to hold the trick!

West, convinced that his partner held the A-J, continued with the six of spades. That sounded the death knell for the defense. Grzejdziak took East's jack with the ace, drew trump in three rounds, crossed to his hand with a diamond and led a spade to dummy's ten. After the finesse succeeded, he discarded a club on the spade king to bring in his game, losing only a spade, a diamond and a club.

