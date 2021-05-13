Assume you're in three notrump and West leads a club. There seem to be many chances for the contract, but if you relax your vigil for even a moment, you will wind up taking second money at the end.

Let's say you win the club with the king and play a low heart to the queen, which wins the trick. You then lead a low spade to the ace, but what you do next doesn't really matter, because as the cards lie, you must eventually go down at least one.

If you try to establish the hearts, you'll find yourself short one entry to dummy to cash them. And if you go after spades instead, you'll find you can't score more than two tricks in that suit. Yet the fact is that the contract is ice-cold from the start -- regardless of how the opposing cards are divided.

All you have to do is to lead the king of hearts from dummy at trick two! It may seem unduly extravagant to waste the king and queen of hearts on the same trick, but this is a luxury you can easily afford because it guarantees at least 10 tricks. So, regardless of how much that play may run against the grain, it is the only way to ensure the contract.

In the actual deal, East wins either the first heart or the next one and returns a club. You play the nine, losing to West's jack, but whatever West does next, the only other trick you lose is a second heart.

