1. Redouble. Action over a takeout double usually takes one of three forms. A pass normally indicates a poor hand, or one where there is no particular reason to bid; bidding a new suit shows a hand between five and nine high-card points where it seems desirable to mention the suit; a redouble announces a hand containing at least 10 high-card points.

The redoubler says nothing about the distributional nature of the responder's hand. The redouble may or may not have support for opener's suit. One possibility is that the best result may be achieved by doubling the opponents when they remove the redouble to another contract.

For this reason, the opening bidder usually passes at his next turn to allow the redoubler to double whatever suit the opponents name. In the given case, you plan to double either one heart or one spade at your next turn, and to bid two spades (forcing) if the opposition bids clubs.

2. One notrump. You should apprise partner of your high-card strength and balanced distribution at this point. If you don't, it may become awkward later on for you to enter the bidding conveniently. One notrump informs partner that you have scattered values and allows him to compete as his hand dictates. The notrump bid over the double shows six to nine high-card points.