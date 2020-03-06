1. Redouble. Action over a takeout double usually takes one of three forms. A pass normally indicates a poor hand, or one where there is no particular reason to bid; bidding a new suit shows a hand between five and nine high-card points where it seems desirable to mention the suit; a redouble announces a hand containing at least 10 high-card points.
The redoubler says nothing about the distributional nature of the responder's hand. The redouble may or may not have support for opener's suit. One possibility is that the best result may be achieved by doubling the opponents when they remove the redouble to another contract.
For this reason, the opening bidder usually passes at his next turn to allow the redoubler to double whatever suit the opponents name. In the given case, you plan to double either one heart or one spade at your next turn, and to bid two spades (forcing) if the opposition bids clubs.
2. One notrump. You should apprise partner of your high-card strength and balanced distribution at this point. If you don't, it may become awkward later on for you to enter the bidding conveniently. One notrump informs partner that you have scattered values and allows him to compete as his hand dictates. The notrump bid over the double shows six to nine high-card points.
3. One heart. With distribution, your hand is worth at least 10 points, but distributional points are not included in a redouble. As to which suit to bid, it is more advisable to bid hearts now and show your diamond support later, since you would prefer to end up in hearts if partner can support that suit.
Then too, given your shortness in the black suits, the bidding is likely to become very spirited, and your side will be better placed if you get your heart suit in now before supporting diamonds later.
4. Pass. There is no need to panic because of your singleton diamond. The odds are very good that the next player will respond to his partner's double by bidding a suit or one notrump. Even if he passes instead, expecting to defeat one diamond doubled, your partner still has a chance to rescue himself if he is unhappy with that contract.
A one-notrump bid would be incorrect, as it would serve to rescue the opposition, who are likely to wind up playing in one of your suits.