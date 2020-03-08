A declarer who panics in the face of unexpected adversity, and who bemoans his bad luck instead of trying to overcome it, is bound to lose many contracts that can be rescued.

Consider this deal played in a team contest many years ago by Harry Fishbein. He won West's spade lead with the queen and played the ten of hearts to dummy's ace, disclosing the 3-0 trump division.

Never one to give up, although it seemed he'd have to go down one, "Fishy" proceeded to make his contract. At trick three, he led a low diamond from dummy and played the eight after East followed low, losing to the queen. Back came a spade, won by South, and another diamond was led. East won and returned the trump queen, taken by the king. Fishbein then ruffed his last diamond, played a spade to the ace and exited with a trump to East's jack.

It was the third trick for the defense, but also the last. East had no safe return. A low club would allow dummy's queen to win the trick, while a diamond return would yield a ruff-and-discard.

Thus Fishbein scored 10 tricks, and there was no way to stop him. Even if East had put up the king of diamonds at trick three, he could not have avoided the eventual endplay.