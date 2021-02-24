Experience shows that when a side has 26 points or more in the combined hands, a game can nearly always be made. But mere possession of these points doesn't mean the game is automatically awarded to the side that has them. There is first the question of selecting which game to bid, and then there is the question of how declarer manages his assets.

Take this case where West led a club and declarer played low from dummy, losing the finesse to East's king. Back came the jack of spades, the queen losing to the king, and a spade continuation drove out the ace.

When declarer then tried his third finesse -- this time in diamonds -- East won and cashed his spades to put South down two.

The hand shows how easy it is to fall victim to habit. It is admittedly tempting to finesse West's opening club lead, but declarer should put up the ace more quickly than he can say Rumpelstiltskin. Taking the ace assures the contract, while taking the finesse jeopardizes it. The finesse should therefore be rejected.