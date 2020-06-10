The most interesting hands for declarer are the ones where the contract is neither assured nor hopeless. These are the hands that test his mettle as he seeks the best path in an uncertain situation.

Take this deal where South reaches five clubs. As soon as dummy is tabled, he can see that the outcome is in doubt and that there is work to be done.

His initial assessment discloses that he has a diamond loser and possibly two heart losers, depending on the location of the heart ace. However, since West is very likely to hold the heart ace for his vulnerable overcall at the two-level, the loss of two heart tricks is a strong probability.

Declarer's next step is to formulate a plan that might enable him to avoid losing two heart tricks. There is an excellent chance to set up dummy's diamonds for discards, but East is apt to gain the lead with a diamond while this is being done, and his heart return will then sink the contract.

At about this point in his deliberations, it should occur to South that he might be able to establish the diamonds without allowing East to obtain the lead. Accordingly, he allows West's king of spades to hold the first trick!