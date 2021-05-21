1. Two hearts. The principle of anticipation plays an important role in the bidding. Before selecting a bid, a player should look ahead to see whether he might be creating a later problem for himself.
Thus, suppose you responded one spade and partner rebid two hearts. What now? If you pass, you've neglected to show your heart support; if you raise to three hearts, you're bidding too much with too little.
The best way of avoiding such a situation is not to create it in the first place. Simply raise one heart to two, indicating six to 10 points and a trump fit. That's what you have, and that's how you show it. The next move will then rest squarely where it belongs -- in partner's lap.
2. One spade. One of the most difficult concepts to sell is that a suit response at the one-level does not promise greater strength than a one-notrump response. A standard one-notrump response ranges from six to 10 points, while one of a suit promises six or more, with no upper limit; but what should be emphasized is that either response might be based on as little as six points.
Here, the opportunity to show a four-card major on the one-level should not be bypassed merely because the hand or suit is weak. Partner could easily have four spades, and it is your responsibility as responder to explore that possibility.
3. Four hearts. This is a preemptive bid, pure and simple. It combines the chance of making four hearts with the chance of making it difficult for the opponents to enter the bidding on a hand where they can probably compete successfully in either spades or clubs. The leap to four hearts indicates excellent trump support (usually five cards or more) and distribution, but relatively little high-card strength.
4. Three hearts. The jump-raise to three of partner's suit, a "limit raise," indicates a good 10 to 12 points, some of which might be based on distributional values. Partner may pass with a dead minimum or continue bidding as he sees fit.
It is not necessary or desirable to bid two diamonds before supporting hearts for much the same reason outlined in the answer to the first problem. The direct raise is best and leaves partner in the driver's seat.