1. Two hearts. The principle of anticipation plays an important role in the bidding. Before selecting a bid, a player should look ahead to see whether he might be creating a later problem for himself.

Thus, suppose you responded one spade and partner rebid two hearts. What now? If you pass, you've neglected to show your heart support; if you raise to three hearts, you're bidding too much with too little.

The best way of avoiding such a situation is not to create it in the first place. Simply raise one heart to two, indicating six to 10 points and a trump fit. That's what you have, and that's how you show it. The next move will then rest squarely where it belongs -- in partner's lap.

2. One spade. One of the most difficult concepts to sell is that a suit response at the one-level does not promise greater strength than a one-notrump response. A standard one-notrump response ranges from six to 10 points, while one of a suit promises six or more, with no upper limit; but what should be emphasized is that either response might be based on as little as six points.

Here, the opportunity to show a four-card major on the one-level should not be bypassed merely because the hand or suit is weak. Partner could easily have four spades, and it is your responsibility as responder to explore that possibility.