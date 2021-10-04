In 2001, less than two years after Rita Shugart astounded the bridge world by becoming the first woman to win two Reisinger team titles in succession, fellow Californian Rose Meltzer went her one better by becoming the first woman ever to win the world open team championship. Meltzer and her teammates -- Kyle Larsen, Chip Martel, Lew Stansby, Alan Sontag and Peter Weichsel -- captured bridge's most prestigious title by defeating Norway in the 128-deal final, held in Paris.

Interestingly, both women began their bridge careers in and around Westchester County, N.Y., before finding fame and fortune in California.

Meltzer showed excellent judgment on this deal from the final, helping her team gain 10 IMPS. After West, Norway's Boye Brogeland, overcalled with two spades, Meltzer, North, elected not to show her five-card heart suit. She no doubt reasoned that since she had spades doubly stopped and there was a danger that East might obtain a spade ruff, the nine-trick notrump game was a better bet.

This proved the winning decision on two counts. First, Larsen had no trouble making the contract with an overtrick after an opening diamond lead by West. He lost only two hearts and the spade ace.

Second was what happened at the other table, where the Norwegian North, Geir Helgemo, wound up in four hearts after West had shown his spade suit. Martel, East, led the spade eight to his partner's ace, and Stansby shifted to his singleton club.

Helgemo played the jack and took East's queen with the ace. He then made the normal play of leading a trump, losing to Martel's ace. Martel returned a club for his partner to ruff - the third trick for the defense - and Stansby still had to get the heart king for down one.

