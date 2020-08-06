Executing an endplay is usually a relatively simple procedure. In most cases, the only real difficulty is to recognize early enough that the ingredients for a potential endplay are present.
For example, take this deal where South got to six diamonds on the sequence shown and West doubled. It certainly wasn't hard for declarer to conclude, once dummy appeared, that West's double was based on the expectation of scoring two trump tricks. South therefore decided to credit West with both the king and queen of diamonds.
Proceeding on this assumption, South set about the preliminary groundwork necessary to develop an endplay against West if he had exactly the right distribution. He won the spade lead with the king, cashed the ace, then ruffed a spade.
Declarer next played the ace of clubs, ruffed a club in dummy and cashed the K-Q-A of hearts, discarding the ten of clubs on the heart ace. With everything running smoothly thus far, South ruffed dummy's last heart and then trumped the queen of clubs in dummy.
Having survived all these risky but necessary maneuvers, South was now in position for the coup de grace. He had won the first 10 tricks, the lead was in dummy, and making the slam had become an absolute certainty. He led the ten of diamonds, ducked it, and poor West found that his two sure trump tricks had dwindled to one.
All of which goes to show that it's very unwise to double a slam when the double warns declarer he's about to run into an unlucky distribution. Without the double, it's hardly likely that South would have played the hand as he did.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!