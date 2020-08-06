× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Executing an endplay is usually a relatively simple procedure. In most cases, the only real difficulty is to recognize early enough that the ingredients for a potential endplay are present.

For example, take this deal where South got to six diamonds on the sequence shown and West doubled. It certainly wasn't hard for declarer to conclude, once dummy appeared, that West's double was based on the expectation of scoring two trump tricks. South therefore decided to credit West with both the king and queen of diamonds.

Proceeding on this assumption, South set about the preliminary groundwork necessary to develop an endplay against West if he had exactly the right distribution. He won the spade lead with the king, cashed the ace, then ruffed a spade.

Declarer next played the ace of clubs, ruffed a club in dummy and cashed the K-Q-A of hearts, discarding the ten of clubs on the heart ace. With everything running smoothly thus far, South ruffed dummy's last heart and then trumped the queen of clubs in dummy.