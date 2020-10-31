Any declarer worth his salt will go to great lengths to avoid placing all his hopes on the outcome of a finesse. Instead, he will seek an alternative that may render the finesse unnecessary.

Take this case where North-South wound up in five clubs after exploring and then rejecting the possibility of playing in three notrump. South won the opening spade lead with dummy's ace, drew a round of trump, cashed the ace of diamonds and crossed to dummy with a trump. He then led the jack of diamonds and let it ride, losing to the queen. South still had to lose a heart and a spade, so he went down one.

Essentially, declarer gave himself about a 50-50 chance of making his game. If East had the queen of diamonds, he was home; if West had it, he was down. But another possibility existed, and while it was not certain to succeed, nothing could have been lost in the attempt.

After winning the opening spade lead in dummy and drawing a round of trump, declarer should next lead a heart. Let's assume East wins and returns a spade (no other return is any better). South wins with the king, ruffs his remaining heart in dummy and exits with a spade.