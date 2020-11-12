A well-chosen falsecard by a defender can sometimes give declarer a problem he would not have had otherwise. He may still find the right answer, but presenting him with a chance to go wrong is bound to pay off occasionally.

Take this deal where South arrived at four hearts as shown, and West led the jack of clubs. East took dummy's king with the ace and returned a club to the queen, declarer discarding a low spade.

A trump was then led to the king, East following with the three and West the seven. With the A-J-10 of hearts still missing, South now had no alternative but to continue with a low heart and hope that the ace would fall. When it did, he was later able to draw West's jack with the queen to make his game, losing only a heart, a spade and a club.

However, consider what might have happened if, on the first round of hearts, West had followed with the jack or ten instead of the seven, a play that could hardly cost but might have paid big dividends. Upon the appearance of, say, the ten, South would have had to reconsider his next play, since West might have been dealt the J-10 doubleton.

If that were the case, it would be necessary to play the queen next to smother the jack and avoid two trump losers. And if South had played the queen in the actual deal, he would have gone down one.

What declarer might have done had West played the jack or ten on the first round of trump will, of course, never be known. Perhaps he would have found the winning play anyway. But the point is that West never gave South a chance to go wrong, and for that he must be charged with an error of omission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0