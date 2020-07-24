× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

1. One notrump. The only bids worth considering are one notrump and two clubs. Because an opening bid of one of a suit may range anywhere from 12 to 21 high-card points and have any kind of distribution, it is best to pinpoint the size and shape of your hand as soon as possible.

The one-notrump rebid describes your hand very adequately. It states that your opening bid is of the minimum class (12 to 14 points) and that the distribution is balanced (4-3-3-3, 4-4-3-2 or 5-3-3-2). A rebid of two clubs would be much less definitive, since it would suggest substantial length in the minors and could be based on many more high-card points. The one notrump rebid simultaneously identifies your limited high-card values and distribution, while a two club bid would create an ambiguity that could lead to your winding up in the wrong contract.

2. Two clubs. This is a far more promising hand than the previous one, but you should still proceed cautiously, since partner might have only six points.

Two clubs allows the greatest scope for further investigation. If partner passes, game chances are virtually nil. If partner bids again, you plan to take further action in order to show that your opening bid was not of the minimum class. A jump to three diamonds over one heart is not inconceivable, but it would not describe your hand quite as well as the suggested bid of two clubs.