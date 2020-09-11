× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

1. One spade. Since you must respond with six or more points, the only problem is whether to bid one spade or one notrump. The spade response is clearly better, since partner might have four spades, and you might miss a good spade contract if you respond one notrump.

The one-spade response does not promise more points than a response of one notrump. Both responses indicate six or more points; the big difference is that the spade response has no upper limit, while the upper limit of one notrump is normally 10 points.

2. Three clubs. With 19 high-card points facing presumably 13 or more, you are obviously in the slam zone. The usual way of alerting partner to this situation is via a jump-shift. True, your clubs are not robust, but that is a minor consideration compared with the advantage of putting partner on notice that the strong possibility of a slam exists.

The hand is too strong for a direct response of three notrump, which would portray your distribution fairly accurately but would understate your high-card values by two or three points.

3. Two hearts. It is tempting to respond with one spade, but that would be the wrong bid. Your hand fits the description of a raise to two hearts: adequate trump support and six to 10 points in high cards and distribution.