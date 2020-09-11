1. One spade. Since you must respond with six or more points, the only problem is whether to bid one spade or one notrump. The spade response is clearly better, since partner might have four spades, and you might miss a good spade contract if you respond one notrump.
The one-spade response does not promise more points than a response of one notrump. Both responses indicate six or more points; the big difference is that the spade response has no upper limit, while the upper limit of one notrump is normally 10 points.
2. Three clubs. With 19 high-card points facing presumably 13 or more, you are obviously in the slam zone. The usual way of alerting partner to this situation is via a jump-shift. True, your clubs are not robust, but that is a minor consideration compared with the advantage of putting partner on notice that the strong possibility of a slam exists.
The hand is too strong for a direct response of three notrump, which would portray your distribution fairly accurately but would understate your high-card values by two or three points.
3. Two hearts. It is tempting to respond with one spade, but that would be the wrong bid. Your hand fits the description of a raise to two hearts: adequate trump support and six to 10 points in high cards and distribution.
A response of one spade might easily create a bidding problem later on that would be difficult to solve. For example, if partner were to rebid two diamonds, and you were to make a preference bid of two hearts, partner would never expect four-card trump support, and a sound game contract might be missed. And if you were to bid three hearts instead, partner would expect a somewhat better hand. The easiest way to avoid such difficulties is to raise partner at once and let him take it from there.
4. One spade. Here you have three bids to consider: one spade, one notrump and two clubs. The best response over the long haul is one spade. As usual, the emphasis is on seeking a major-suit fit. The one spade response also leaves room for a low-level notrump contract, while a one-notrump response bypasses the opportunity to find a spade fit. A two-club response must be ruled out because it would promise 10 or more points, which you don't have.
