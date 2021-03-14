Certain deals present declarer with an opportunity to use his wits rather than technical prowess. However, an alert defender should almost always be able to see through any such scheme and find the necessary countermeasure.

That was the case in this deal where South wound up in four spades after a preemptive three-heart opening by East. West led the jack of hearts, and declarer took stock of the situation.

South realized that if he covered the jack with the queen, East would win with the ace and most likely shift to a diamond. If West had the diamond ace, this would result in rapid defeat.

To defuse this threat, declarer played low from dummy at trick one! South reasoned that by allowing West to hold the lead, the king of diamonds would be protected from attack, after which making 10 tricks would pose no problem.

South's plan would have worked like a charm if East had been asleep at the switch. However, East viewed this Greek gift with grave suspicion. It was obvious that declarer had the missing four of hearts since South would certainly have covered the jack with the queen if he were void in the suit.

So East overtook the jack with the ace, even though this established dummy's K-Q as tricks, and shifted to the queen of diamonds to set the contract.

East reasoned that South had not covered the jack of hearts because it was not in his best interests to have East on lead at trick two. But if that were the case, thought East, then it must be correct to take the ace and proceed accordingly.

