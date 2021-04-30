1. Three diamonds. Your partner has made two forcing bids, so you should assume that he has not only the necessary values for game, but possibly also the values needed for a slam. Even though you have substantially more than your first two bids indicated -- you have 15 high-card points and might have had only 12 -- the best you can do at this point is to bid three diamonds.

Three diamonds is forcing, because both you and partner have been bidding constructively all along, and the chief purpose of saying only three diamonds at this stage is to allow partner to reveal whether he has a game or a slam in mind. It would be wrong to bid three notrump instead, because that would indicate minimum values for your opening bid. It would also tend to imply 5-4-2-2 distribution rather than 5-4-3-1. Your next move will depend largely on what partner does over three diamonds.

2. Five clubs. A raise to four clubs would suggest that you had only a minimum opening bid and were responding to three clubs merely because partner had forced you to bid again. But you have much more than a minimum once partner mentions clubs, and you can best show this by leaping to five clubs. The jump-raise in this sequence guarantees four trumps and therefore a void in diamonds. After you jump to five clubs, the rest is up to partner.