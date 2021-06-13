Assume you're declarer at four spades. West leads the four of hearts to East's ace, and East cashes the K-Q of diamonds before exiting with a heart to dummy's king. How would you continue?

When the deal occurred, South played the K-Q of spades, disclosing the 3-1 trump break. He then led the heart eight and ruffed it with dummy's nine. Had East followed to the third heart, South would have been home free, later ruffing his remaining heart with dummy's ace. As it was though, East overruffed the nine with the ten for down one.

While South was unlucky to find East with the 10-x-x of spades and a doubleton heart, he did not give himself the best chance. Before trying to ruff the heart at trick seven, he should first have cashed the K-A of clubs and ruffed a club in his hand.

When West shows out on the third club, the opposing distribution becomes an open book. East is known to have started with exactly three spades and six clubs, plus the two hearts and two diamonds he has already played, so West has all the remaining hearts and diamonds.

Declarer is thus forewarned of East's impending heart overruff. At the same time, he becomes aware that there is a surefire way to make the contract. This is the position after the third club has been ruffed: