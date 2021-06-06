A declarer who needs to find only one of three key cards favorably located to make his contract has good reason to feel comfortable. First, the chance that all three will be badly placed is very much against the odds. Second, if all three do turn out to be poorly positioned, declarer can always blame it on bad luck.

That was precisely the attitude South adopted after he failed to make four hearts on today's deal. He got his first dose of bad news when East turned up with the ace of diamonds, allowing the defenders to score two diamonds before declarer trumped the third one.

South then cashed the ace of spades, ruffed a spade and led a low heart to the queen, losing to the king. After taking West's trump return with the ace, declarer ruffed his remaining spade, crossed to the club king and led a club to the jack. When this also failed, he was down one.

While South was certainly unlucky, the fact is that he didn't give himself the best chance, and this ultimately cost him the contract. The key play came at trick six, when he led a low trump from dummy. When East produced the ten, presumably marking him with the K-10 doubleton or the singleton ten, the finesse should have been rejected.