The defenders' primary goal is to defeat the contract. In planning the defense, therefore, a defender should automatically reject any lie of the cards that does not allow him to achieve that objective, while at the same time seeking one that will.

Consider this case where South arrived at three notrump on the bidding shown. His jump to two notrump without a genuine spade stopper was somewhat irregular, but no better bid was available.

Declarer took the heart lead with the queen -- East playing the discouraging four -- and led the jack of diamonds. West won, East following with the deuce, and was faced with the problem of what to do next. Had he continued with a heart, South would have had no trouble scoring 10 tricks.

But West instead shifted to the king of spades, after which declarer could no longer make the contract. This extraordinary play -- no other return could have stopped South from getting home safely -- had a sound basis. It's purpose was to cut declarer off from dummy's long diamonds, and it succeeded admirably. Whether South won the king with the ace or ducked it (in which case West would continue spades), there would be no entry available later to cash the diamonds.