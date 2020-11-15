In the ordinary course of events, declarer will encounter a number of deals where his contract is sure to make regardless of how the opponents' cards are divided and how he chooses to play them. Such hands are sometimes called pianolas.

In other hands that also are certain to succeed, a moderate amount of skill may be required to protect against the possibility of defeat. These are the hands that appeal to the real student of the game.

Today's deal is from that class. South is sure to make three notrump against any distribution of the opponents' cards, provided he takes a few necessary precautions.

Dummy's long diamond suit is good for six tricks unless one defender has four or five diamonds to the jack. Declarer's primary concern, therefore, is to guard against an unfavorable diamond break.

The first productive step is taken when West's king-of-spades lead is allowed to win. Refusal to take the trick acts as a barrier to the continuation of that suit and prevents the spade suit from later being run against declarer. This could happen if the ace were taken at trick one and East later gained the lead to return a spade through the J-8.