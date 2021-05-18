In most deals, declarer's main objective is to make his contract. In attempting to meet this goal, he should not allow himself to be diverted by other factors that are not relevant to his primary objective.

Consider this case where declarer might easily go wrong. West leads a spade to dummy's ace, and the question is how to continue.

Let's say South leads a diamond from dummy, attempting to establish his longest suit. East goes up with the king and returns a spade through South's K-J. It doesn't matter whether declarer takes his king on this trick or the next one; in either case, the defenders' spades become established before dummy's diamonds do.

If declarer now attempts to make the contract by leading a club to the king and a club back, planning to finesse, he learns soon enough that West has the queen. The best South can do at this point is to cash out for down one.

The result is the same if declarer, at trick two, starts out by playing the king and another club. After East shows out, there is no way to secure a ninth trick.