In notrump contracts, declarer usually establishes his longest suit first. However, this is by no means an invariable procedure, and he should be guided more by practical considerations than by blind faith in a hard-and-fast rule.

For example, consider this deal where South was in three notrump. East took the diamond lead with the ace and returned the nine of diamonds to South's king. Declarer led the queen of clubs and finessed, losing to East's king. Back came a diamond to South's jack, establishing West's suit. When South later led a heart to try to score his ninth trick, West rose with the ace and cashed his two good diamonds for down one.

The flaw in South's method of play is that he did nothing to protect against the sole threat to his contract: that East might have the king of clubs and West the ace of hearts and five diamonds.

The proper line of play is to win the diamond return at trick two and lead a high heart. This approach is sure to succeed regardless of where the heart ace or club king are located.

In the actual case, if West takes the ace, his diamonds become worthless because he no longer has an entry card to cash them. If West does not take the ace, South next finesses the queen of clubs and has nine sure tricks even if the finesse loses.

To find the winning line of play, it is essential for declarer to realize that in this particular instance, it is not in his best interests to attack his longest suit first. The foremost order of business should be to neutralize West -- who poses the only threat to the contract -- by leading a heart at trick two.

