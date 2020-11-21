Assume you get to six clubs on the bidding shown, and West leads the eight of diamonds, East playing the queen as you win with the ace. You cash the ace of spades, lead a low trump to the king, discard a diamond on dummy's king of spades and return a low heart. After East follows low, the question is what to play from your hand.

It seems normal to finesse the queen, but if you did, you'd go down one after West won with the king and returned a trump. Eventually, you'd lose another heart trick because you can ruff only one of your two remaining heart losers in dummy.

But if you play the eight instead of the queen on the heart lead from dummy, you make the slam. West takes the eight with the ten and, let's say, returns a trump. You win with the jack, play the ace of hearts and ruff the four in dummy. West's king of hearts falls as you ruff the four, and the rest of the tricks are yours.

How can you know that the eight-of-hearts play is right and the queen-of-hearts play is wrong? Not because it happens to work out well in this deal -- that would be grade A hindsight -- but because the bidding strongly suggests that West is much more likely to have the king of hearts than East.

After all, West did make a vulnerable one-diamond overcall -- lacking the diamond queen -- and he could hardly have done so without the heart king. It is therefore better to preserve the queen of hearts and hope West started with the doubleton or tripleton king than to play for the unlikely possibility that East has the king of hearts. Then, too, there's the additional chance that East may have the jack and ten, in which case the eight will force West's king.

