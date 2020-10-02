1. Two spades. Partner's notrump overcall indicates 15 to 18 points, notrump distribution and one or more diamond stoppers. But even though your partner has stated a preference to play in notrump, you should not be willing to do so, as you're far more likely to do better in spades. Indeed, your partner may well go down two or three tricks in one notrump, while it's about even money that you can make eight tricks with spades as trump. This is because in notrump, your spades may prove worthless, while if they are trump, they're likely to produce four or five tricks.

In the sequence given, two spades is uniformly regarded as a weakness bid. Finally, if you and your partner have an agreement that you play transfer bids in this situation, you would bid two hearts and pass partner's two spade response.

2. Three spades. With 10 high card points opposite partner's 15 to 18, you know there's a game in the offing, and you should let partner in on the good news by jumping to three spades. Partner will raise to four spades with three-card or better support, and retreat to three notrump with a doubleton, after which you will retire from the auction.

As before, if you play transfers in this situation, you would bid two hearts and then bid three notrump after partner's two spade response. Partner will then correct to four spades with three or more spades.