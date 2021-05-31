One real test of a partnership is its ability to reach slams that should be bid, and to avoid slams that should not be bid. There are many tools available for slam bidding, but how and when to use them depends mostly on the knowledge and good judgment of the players.

Consider this deal played in Bangkok in a match between a Thai team and an American team in 1971. North for the U.S. was Dorothy Hayden, and South was Alan Truscott, both well-known international players.

Hayden jump-shifted to three clubs over one diamond to alert her partner to a potential slam. She next cuebid spades and then used Blackwood to ask for aces. Truscott responded with five diamonds, showing one ace, and Hayden now made the key bid of five hearts.

Ordinarily, this bid -- the cheapest call possible over an unsatisfactory Blackwood response -- is used to warn partner that two aces are missing and commands partner to bid five notrump. So Truscott bid five notrump, expecting the bidding to die there.