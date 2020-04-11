A simple finesse is essentially a 50-50 proposition — half the time it wins, and half the time it loses. However, this should not be taken to mean that one simple finesse is the same as another.

South bid aggressively to reach a grand slam and failed to justify his optimism during the play. After winning the club lead with the ace, he decided that to make the contract he would have to find both missing kings favorably placed.

So at trick two he crossed to the ace of diamonds, led a spade and finessed the queen. When West produced the king, the grand slam went down the drain.

Declarer was guilty of a fatal miscalculation. While the A-Q combinations in hearts and spades appear to be the same, the fact is that the heart finesse offers something that the spade finesse does not — if it succeeds, the spade finesse may not be necessary.

Observe what happens in the actual deal. After cashing the king of trump at trick two, declarer leads heart to the queen. When the queen holds, the ace is played, on which declarer discards a club. The king of clubs is then cashed, dummy is entered with a trump, and a club is ruffed.