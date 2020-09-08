× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

At first or even second glance, it's not easy to see how East's motley assortment of cards could help to defeat four hearts. Nevertheless, the East hand made the key contribution that prevented declarer from collecting what appeared to be 10 ironclad tricks.

West led the K-Q of spades. After everybody followed, he could count just one more trick for his side — the ace of hearts. The question was where a fourth trick might come from.

Given South's leap to four hearts and the fact that the East and South hands could contain no more than 16 high-card points, it was hardly likely that East held either the ace of diamonds or the king of clubs. So the setting trick, if there was one, would have to come from the trump suit.

If East had any heart honor — even as little as the singleton jack — the contract would be defeated automatically, since West's ten would eventually become a trump trick. But even if East did not have a heart honor, there was still another possibility: he might have been dealt the seemingly innocuous six of hearts.

To cater to this possibility, West led the three of spades rather than a high spade at trick three to force East to ruff. East obligingly produced the six of hearts, and declarer's five apparently certain trump tricks were suddenly reduced to four. He had no choice but to overruff the six with the jack, and West's ten of hearts later came into its own as the setting trick.

