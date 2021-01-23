When you're declarer in a suit contract, it is normal to assess your prospects by counting your losers. However, in hands where you plan to do lots of ruffing back and forth, counting your losers is not always a reliable guide to your chances.

For example, take this deal where it appears you must lose two trump tricks, two diamonds and a club. You therefore seem destined to go down two.

But you can do much better than that. You duck West's king-of-clubs lead and take his queen continuation with the ace. When you next play the A-K of trump, you learn that East has two sure trump tricks coming.

This is certainly discouraging, but you're not licked yet. Shifting gears slightly, you cash the A-K of hearts. When West turns up with a singleton heart, you can deduce that he started with 6-5-1-1 distribution. This is a very promising development, as it now seems likely you'll win 10 tricks even though you have five losers!

So you ruff a heart in your hand, a club in dummy and another heart in your hand. You then continue with a diamond to the ace and ruff dummy's last heart with your last trump. By this time, 11 tricks have been played, and you've won 10 of them!