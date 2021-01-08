1. One spade. The general rule with 6-5 distribution is to bid the longer suit first. But when the high-card content of the hand is close to minimum and the shorter of two touching suits is higher-ranking, it usually works out better to name the five-card suit first. The reason for the exception is that two adjoining suits should not be bid in reverse order with hands that are relatively weak in high-card strength.

Change a small heart or the six of clubs to the ace, and the proper opening bid would be one heart.

2. Three notrump. This bid shows a hand containing 25 or 26 high-card points, notrump distribution and strength in all suits. An opening three-notrump bid is one of the most precise calls possible, and it should be strongly preferred whenever all of the aforementioned essential elements are present. Naturally, such an opening suggests the possibility of a slam.

3. One club. This follows the general rule that when opening the bidding, it is more economical to bid clubs before spades when both suits are of equal length. This relieves you of any rebid problem, regardless of partner's response. If partner responds with one diamond or one heart, you will bid one spade, then rebid spades at your next turn to show a five-card suit (and, by inference, five or more clubs).