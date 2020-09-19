A defender must sometimes make a play that runs counter to all his natural instincts. Nevertheless, when the moment of truth arrives, he is expected to find the winning action.

Take this case from a duplicate game. South reached six notrump as shown, and West led the jack diamonds. Declarer saw at once that he would have to score a spade trick as well as all four hearts to make the slam. So, taking the bit firmly in his teeth, he won the first diamond with dummy's queen and led a spade to the king, winning the trick after East followed low.

South was now halfway home, but instead of tackling the hearts immediately, he first cashed the A-K of diamonds and the Q-K-A of clubs, producing this position:

When South next played the jack of clubs, on which dummy discarded the nine of spades, East had a real headache. He couldn't afford to let go a heart, and discarding the ten of spades didn't appeal to him either.