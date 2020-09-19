A defender must sometimes make a play that runs counter to all his natural instincts. Nevertheless, when the moment of truth arrives, he is expected to find the winning action.
Take this case from a duplicate game. South reached six notrump as shown, and West led the jack diamonds. Declarer saw at once that he would have to score a spade trick as well as all four hearts to make the slam. So, taking the bit firmly in his teeth, he won the first diamond with dummy's queen and led a spade to the king, winning the trick after East followed low.
South was now halfway home, but instead of tackling the hearts immediately, he first cashed the A-K of diamonds and the Q-K-A of clubs, producing this position:
Insert graphic
When South next played the jack of clubs, on which dummy discarded the nine of spades, East had a real headache. He couldn't afford to let go a heart, and discarding the ten of spades didn't appeal to him either.
East was sure that if he threw the ten of spades, declarer would cash the A-K of hearts and then concede a spade to the ace, forcing East to return a heart into dummy's Q-10. This line of play would be quite reasonable for South, since East had shown up with just four minor-suit cards and therefore figured to have length in both majors.
So East did what he had to do to avoid the endplay. On the jack of clubs, he discarded the ace of spades! This left South without recourse, and he had to go down one.
