Assume you're in three notrump and West leads a heart. It seems natural to win with the king and lead the queen of clubs, expecting to reap a rich harvest in clubs.

East takes the queen and returns a heart to the ace, establishing West's suit. When you next cash the king of clubs, West shows out, and when you then try a diamond finesse -- after cashing the jack of clubs -- West takes the king, and you finish down one.

However, there is a better way of playing the hand that is virtually certain to make the contract. Upon winning the heart lead with the king, you should cash the ace of diamonds. Once both defenders follow suit, the contract is assured. You next lead a low diamond toward the queen and:

1. If the diamonds are divided 3-2, you make nine tricks -- four diamonds, three spades and two hearts -- by forcing out the king.

2. If the diamonds are divided 4-1 and West has, say, the K-10-8-7, as in the actual case, he can't afford to go up with the king or you'd have nine easy tricks. When he follows with the eight and you win with dummy's queen, East shows out, whereupon you abandon the suit. You lead a club to the queen and a club to the jack, again coming to nine tricks.