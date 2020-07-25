× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The finesse is undoubtedly a vital weapon in declarer's arsenal, but it is a play that most declarers use far more often than they should. If there is an alternative that raises the chances of making the contract to better than 50-50, the finesse should ordinarily not be employed.

Take this deal where South starts with 11 sure tricks — three spades, a heart, four diamonds and three clubs — and so must find a 12th to make his slam.

At first glance, it appears that the extra trick will have to come from either a 3-3 division of the missing clubs or, failing that, a successful heart finesse. But a third possibility exists, and South should keep it in mind as he proceeds.

He starts by taking the club lead with the king and cashing four diamond tricks, discarding a heart from dummy as East discards a spade and a heart. Next he plays the A-K-Q of spades, West discarding a heart on the third round.

South now turns his attention to clubs, cashing the queen and leading to dummy's ace as East lets go of another heart on the third club. With the clubs failing to divide evenly, it might seem that the heart finesse must now be taken. But if declarer has been doing his homework, he should realize that he has much better than a 50-50 chance to make the slam. In fact, he has a sure thing!