There is no question that some hands are more difficult to play than others. Here is one to test the mettle of any player. For a really accurate test, the play should be planned without looking at the East-West cards.

A diamond is led, and unless declarer climbs up with the ace at trick one, he is doomed to defeat. Thus, if the diamond is ducked, East wins with the queen and returns the eight. Declarer must tackle clubs sooner or later, and when he does, West takes the king and cashes three diamonds to defeat the contract.

The reason declarer puts up the ace at trick one is that West cannot have the K-Q-J, or he would have led the king. East must therefore have at least one honor, so the suit will be blocked if West started with five diamonds, while if West was dealt only four diamonds, nothing can be gained by ducking.

Next, South must decide whether to attack hearts or clubs first. Declarer should reason that it is best to start with the clubs. In the actual hand, when South tries the club finesse, West wins, but can do no better than cash two diamonds. East later scores the ace of hearts, and South finishes with nine tricks.

Going after the clubs first is based on the following rationale: