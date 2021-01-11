This deal occurred in the women's teams at the 1996 World Olympiad in Rhodes, Greece, in the match between Denmark and China. It features excellent play by Denmark's Bettina Kalkerup, who brought in a grand slam that seemed destined to fail due to a 5-1 trump split.

West led the king of diamonds against Kalkerup's seven-club contract. Given West's preemptive three diamond bid, declarer feared she would be done in immediately by East's ruffing the opening lead. But when East followed to the play of the ace, Kalkerup had at least a fighting chance, and she made the most of it.

Her first move was to lead dummy's nine of clubs and let it ride after East followed low. Next came a spade to the ace, and the club ace then revealed the 5-1 trump break. It now seemed declarer would have to lose a trump trick to East's jack, but Kalkerup proved otherwise by orchestrating a trump coup.

She began by cashing the spade king and then played the A-K-Q of hearts, discarding the eight of diamonds. She then ruffed dummy's fourth heart to bring about this position with four tricks remaining:

Insert graphic