1. Double. Something is rotten in the state of Denmark. When you have 13 high-card points and everyone at the table bids before you've had a chance to open your mouth, you should suspect chicanery of some sort. In this case, the easiest way to tell partner you have a good hand -- as well as good hearts -- is by doubling. This is a penalty double and warns partner that East may not have the hearts he's saying he has.

The bidding is unlikely to die at one heart doubled, but, whatever happens next, you should be firmly resolved either to get to game or to exact a suitable penalty from the enemy. You must have faith in partner in situations like this -- unless past experience has taught you that partner is not to be trusted, in which case you'll have to do some high-powered detective work to try to figure out who's telling the truth.

2. Two hearts. The bidding here is probably on the level, with East holding a weak hand and long hearts. Again you should feel certain of game, and the best way of indicating this is by cuebidding hearts. Your final resting place depends on partner's response to the cuebid. If he bids spades or clubs, you will raise him to game; if he bids two notrump, you will carry on to three. If, by any chance, your partner passes two hearts, get yourself a new partner.